Its Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha in Presidential polls2 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 11:43 AM IST
Murmu and Sinha are the only two left in fray for Presidential election scheduled to take place on July 18
Murmu and Sinha are the only two left in fray for Presidential election scheduled to take place on July 18
Listen to this article
National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the only two contesting candidates left in the race for the election to the Office of the President after the last day for the withdrawal of candidature ended on Saturday.