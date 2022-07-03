National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the only two contesting candidates left in the race for the election to the Office of the President after the last day for the withdrawal of candidature ended on Saturday.

The Returning Officer for the presidential polls, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody informed that the polling for the Presidential election will take place on July 18 from 10 am to 5 pm in Room Number 63 of the Parliament House and in notified rooms in state assemblies.

The Electoral College for election to the Office of the President consists of the elected Members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected Members of the Legislative Assemblies of all states including Delhi and Puducherry.

Out of a total of 115 nomination papers filed for the Presidential elections only Murmu and Sinha were found to fulfill all the requirements of a valid nomination.

The Members of Parliament normally exercise their vote in Parliament House, New Delhi, and Members of State Legislative Assemblies including the Members of the Legislative Assemblies of the NCT of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry in their respective capitals at the places notified by the Election Commission in this behalf.

However, a Member of Parliament may vote in any State Capital and Union Territory Capital if he/she has obtained the prior permission of the Election Commission.

Similarly, a Member of any State Legislative Assembly who has obtained the prior permission of the Election Commission, may, vote in Parliament House, New Delhi or at any State capital other than his/her own State.

With several regional parties including the BJD, BSP and SAD extending their support to Murmu, the numbers seem to be in the favour of the NDA nominee.

Meanwhile, Murmu on Saturday visited Puducherry to seek support from the legislators of the ruling AINRC-led coalition in the Union Territory.

She met Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and sought support for her candidature in the presidential election.

Last month, Murmu had made calls to senior opposition leaders including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to seek their support.

BJP chief JP Nadda had also reached out to leaders of some opposition parties in an effort to build consensus on Murmu's candidature. He spoke to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah and former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda.

The results of elections for the President of India will be out on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind concludes on July 24.

Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance who continues to break barriers. She was the first woman governor of Jharkhand who from 2015 to 2021.