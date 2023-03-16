Responding to the romours around PM Narendra Modi being a strong contender for the Nobel Prize this year, Deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Asle Toje said that ‘it is completely fake’.

Toje mentioned that a fake tweet has been sent out and ‘let's not discuss it or give it more oxygen. I categorically deny that I said anything resembling’.

Speaking about the purpose of his visit, he said, "I am not in India as Deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, I am here as a Director of International peace and understanding and as a friend of India."

Why has @ANI not tweeted this statement by Asle Toje? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/C3c6pUBdeI — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 16, 2023

Toje, however, spoke very highly of the Indian Prime Minister for reminding Russian President Vladimir Putin that "this is not the era of war" during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking to ANI, Toje said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that 'this is not the era of war' was an expression of hope. India has given signals that this is not how we should resolve world disputes today. PM Modi has the worth majority of the world's population behind him."

On Russia-Ukraine war, he said, "War in Ukraine is a tragedy. This is the war that needs to be brought to the end. All nations and countries of goodwill should try to find a solution and that regard intervention by India to remind Russia of the consciousness of the actual use of nuclear weapons was very helpful," he added.

“India didn't speak in a very loud voice and didn't threaten anybody, it just made its point known in a friendly manner. India is one of the primary powers of the world, "we need more of that in International politics," Toje said.

