It's fake…, Nobel Committee member on PM Modi being considered for Nobel Prize2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Nobel Committee member Asle Toje mentioned that a fake tweet has been posted that PM Modi might be considered for Nobel Prize. ‘I completely deny saying it,’ Toje added
Responding to the romours around PM Narendra Modi being a strong contender for the Nobel Prize this year, Deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Asle Toje said that ‘it is completely fake’.
