It’s game on for young Indians after covid-19

The HP report found that 53% want to explore a career as a gamer, 20% as a gaming influencer, 18% as a software developer, 8% as a streamer, and 2% as an animator. Career opportunities in software development and animation in gaming are also growing in India. Top gaming publishers in North America and Europe, which have been outsourcing some animation and artwork to India for many years, are now asking them to work on complex characters, environments, and even level development.