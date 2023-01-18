In India, any two people may apply to have their marriage solemnised as long as the requirements outlined in the law are met, the Delhi High Court has observed. Under the terms of the Special Marriage Act of 1954, a couple's marriage may be solemnised and registered without the necessity that at least one party be an Indian citizen, Justice Prathiba M Singh has noted. However, both parties have to be citizens of India in case of marriages solemnised in Jammu and Kashmir.

