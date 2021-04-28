‘It’s like a war’: Inside a Delhi hospital desperate for oxygen

Outside the ward’s double doors, Gagandeep Trehan had just found out there was no bed or oxygen available for his uncle, who was struggling to breathe. Trehan had driven 310 kilometers (192 miles) to Delhi from the northern state of Punjab in search of a bed, his car packed with four oxygen tanks to keep his uncle alive. Six hospitals had already turned him away and he was about to get back in his car and try number seven.