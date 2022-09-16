It's Men vs Dogs in Kerala as incidents of dogs bite and culling go up

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, who had opposed the mass killings of the strays, was forced to change her stand later in view of the prevailing situation in the state. She said people cannot be blamed for what they do. "When our own children are attacked by dogs in this manner, if people react in this manner, they cannot be blamed. I am not in favour of killing dogs nor would I justify it. But in the prevailing situation, I cannot blame the people either," she told a TV channel.