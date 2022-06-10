‘It’s MLA's car…': Watch BJP MLA's daughter's ugly spat with cops in Bengaluru

In a viral video Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s daughter Renuka Limbavali is seen misbehaving with the traffic police for being stopped over rash driving and jumping a signal.
In a viral video, Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s daughter Renuka Limbavali was seen misbehaving with the traffic police after they questioned her for overspeeding in Bengaluru. Drunk on power the girl is seen arguing with the traffic police who allegedly stopped her BMW car for rash driving, jumping a signal and overtaking the Assistant Commissioner of Police's vehicle.
Renuka is seen shouting in Kannada, “I want to go now. You can't hold the car. You are registering a case for overtaking an ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) vehicle. This is an MLA's vehicle. For your information, this is an MLA vehicle. This is not my vehicle. I have not driven my vehicle rashly."
When asked who her father is, she arrogantly replies, "My father. Do you know Aravind Limbavali? I am his daughter. That’s all."
Later when she realised that the incident is being filmed she even assaulted the video journalist of a local Kannada news channel, News First Live, shouting, ‘shut it off, shut the *** off, where are you from. ’
Renuka's car was stooped near Capitol Hotel, in the heart of Bengaluru on Thursday evening. At around 5.15pm, traffic police flagged down the BMW, coming from Queen's Road next to KSCA Stadium after it overtook a police officer's vehicle near the Anil Kumble circle. There were two 20-year-old women and two men in the car.
BJP Aravind MLA Limpawali later apologised for his daughter's rash behaviour, stating whoever is guilty must be punished. However, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, claimed that the car was driven by Renuka’s friend. “This was a case of rash driving, she (MLA Aravind Limbavali’s daughter) was stopped by police. Her friend was driving the car, they paid a fine and went," he told news agency ANI.
