Its Mumbai vs Delhi again! Financial capital beats National capital on air pollution as THESE areas record very poor AQI
Air pollution: Some areas in Mumbai recorded 'very poor' air with AQI above 300. Delhi's air quality is 'satisfactory' with AQI at 83 while that of Mumbai in 'moderate' category with AQI at 113.
Its Mumbai vs Delhi again! But this time in terms of pollution levels. Delhi has always been in the news for its air pollution concerns but looks like Mumbai has beat the national capital in this too as some areas have recorded AQI above 300.
Since light rain lashed the national capital on Monday night, the air quality has improved in Delhi. As per SAFAR data at 9 am, AQI at Lodhi Road registered at 63, Delhi airport (T3) recorded AQI of 56, IIT Delhi saw AQI at 45. Noida, Mathura Road, IIT Delhi recorded ‘good’ category air with AQI at 37, 27, 45 respectively.
As per CPCB data, Hotspots like Wazirpur, RK Puram, Rohini, Jahangirpuri also recorded moderate category air with AQI at 155, 184, 135, 171 respectively.
According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 are considered "good", 51 and 100 are "satisfactory", 101 and 200 are "moderate", 201 and 300 are "poor", 301 and 400 are "very poor", and 401 and 450 are "severe" and "severe " when AQI exceeds 450.
The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).
(With inputs from ANI)
