Air pollution: Some areas in Mumbai recorded 'very poor' air with AQI above 300. Delhi's air quality is 'satisfactory' with AQI at 83 while that of Mumbai in 'moderate' category with AQI at 113.

Its Mumbai vs Delhi again! But this time in terms of pollution levels. Delhi has always been in the news for its air pollution concerns but looks like Mumbai has beat the national capital in this too as some areas have recorded AQI above 300. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an air quality index (AQI) of 113, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research data at 9 am. In contrast to Mumbai, the air quality in the national capital today is in ‘satisfactory’ category with an overall AQI at 83, as per SAFAR.

Mumbai local trains delayed due to fog Mumbai's local trains were also delayed by 15 minutes beyond Kalyan which comes in the Central Railway (CR) network due to foggy weather today morning, a railway official said as reported by news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CR's main line service operates on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kasara (from south Mumbai to Thane) and CSMT-Khopoli (south Mumbai to Raigad) routes.

“The foggy weather was reported between Vashind and Titwala (in Thane district adjoining Mumbai) from 6.30 am to 9 am and between Karjat (in Raigad district) and Badlapur (Thane) from 5.30 am to 9 am," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said as reported by PTI.

Mumbai AQI As per SAFAR, the air quality at Kalanagar in Bandra Kurla area touched 178. Moderate air was recorded in areas like Worli, Bhandup, Borivali with AQI at 139, 131, 135 respectively. Areas like Deonar recorded ‘poor’ air with AQI at 216, Chembur at 213, as per CPCB data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the overall air quality in Mumbai was ‘moderate’ some areas also recorded ‘very poor’ category air. Andheri recorded AQI of 346, Navi Mumbai saw AQI at 311, Mazgaon saw AQI at 307, as per SAFAR 9 am data. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, areas like Vile Parle West recorded AQI at 331, Chakala Andheri East recorded AQI at 343, as per CPCB data.

Delhi AQI Since light rain lashed the national capital on Monday night, the air quality has improved in Delhi. As per SAFAR data at 9 am, AQI at Lodhi Road registered at 63, Delhi airport (T3) recorded AQI of 56, IIT Delhi saw AQI at 45. Noida, Mathura Road, IIT Delhi recorded ‘good’ category air with AQI at 37, 27, 45 respectively.

As per CPCB data, Hotspots like Wazirpur, RK Puram, Rohini, Jahangirpuri also recorded moderate category air with AQI at 155, 184, 135, 171 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 are considered "good", 51 and 100 are "satisfactory", 101 and 200 are "moderate", 201 and 300 are "poor", 301 and 400 are "very poor", and 401 and 450 are "severe" and "severe " when AQI exceeds 450.

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!