It's never too late, successful startup founders older than you may think: Study
- Find out the average age for successful startup founders, according to a new study published by Harvard Business Review
There is a worldwide assumption that all successful business founders started young after dropping out of college and converting their brilliant idea into a full-fledged high-profit company. Famous entrepreneurs like Narayan Murthy, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg were in their twenties when they launched, but does it mean that most of the successful founders began their entrepreneurial journey early?