'Its not a panic situation': Dr Randeep Guleria on rising COVID-19 cases

04:50 PM IST
- Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry data said that India's active caseload has gone up to 53,720.
With the COVID-19 cases in India surging in past few days, former AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that its not a panic situation considering hospital admissions haven't increased.
Speaking to media in Patna, news agency ANI quoted Dr Guleria as saying, “The Covid19 cases have increased, but hospital admissions haven't increased. It's not a panic situation. High-risk groups and the elderly need to take extra precautions."
Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry data said that India's active caseload has gone up to 53,720. It was 49,622 on Friday.
However, there is a slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases. India has logged 10,753 new infections in the past 24 hours, while the number crossed 11,000 mark on Friday.
Data shows that so far a total of 4,42,23,211 persons have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, while 5,31,091 people succumbed to the virus.
The ministry seite says the active cases now comprise 0.12 percent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69.
With spike in daily cases, the ministry a health expert has advised people to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
"Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, it is most important that people start wearing masks. One should wear a mask while going to any crowded place. Use double-layer masks in places like hospitals etc., as it is very effective in preventing infection," Dr Sandeep Nayar, Pulmonologist, HOD, BLK Hospital said.
Experts believe the new Covid variant -- XBB.1.16 -- could be the reason behind the increase in cases.
With agency inputs.
