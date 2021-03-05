Amid mounting pressure from all the quarters to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that it is a matter that both states and Centre should discuss because it's not just the Centre that has duties on petroleum price. The states are also charging.

She further clarified: When the Centre draws revenue, 41% of it goes to the state.

As per an ANI report on Tuesday, the Finance Ministry vigorously started to discuss the issue which has created a hole in consumers' pockets.

"The government is discussing as to what extent the taxes could be cut, and that too, without having much stress on either the Centre or the state government. The discussion has been started among the Ministry officials on how to bring the Centre and government on a platform where relief from high fuel prices can be given to the common man," highly placed sources told ANI.

They said that the Finance Ministry is exploring all kinds of possible options to handle the imminent crisis and is trying to bring states and the Centre at one platform to ensure an expeditious reduction of the prices.

Sources privy to knowledge said that apart from excise duty cut, ministry officials have started to find a way to start deliberation with states, as asked by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

Meanwhile, Oil and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week had appealed to oil-producing countries to ease production cuts to stabilise the fragile global economic recovery.

In a Hindustan Times report, Pradhan was quoted saying, “I am in touch with my counterparts of major oil-producing countries and have spoken to them. I have asked them to increase fuel production in order that prices of oil may come down in our country which buys fuel from these countries" to reporters during an interaction in Varanasi on Saturday evening.

He further added that India had supported the joint decision by major oil-producing countries to cut oil production in April last year amid a sharp fall in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In April last year, major oil-producing countries decided to cut production as there was a sharp fall in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These countries are producing less fuel to make more profit. While less fuel is still being produced, the demand for fuel has reached the point as it was before pre-Covid situation. Therefore, petrol and diesel prices have increased in the country," Pradhan told reporters, according to the report.

(With inputs from agencies)

