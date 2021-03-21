Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joined the 'pawri' viral trend, to remind the people not to lose their guards as the coronavirus cases are seeing a surge in the country. Taking to Twitter, the minister informed that the number of domestic air passengers is growing steadily towards pre-Covid figures after months of a slump. "It's not yet time to pawri," the Civil Aviation Minister reminded.

"With rising Covid-19 cases in some regions necessitating restrictions & imposition of compulsory RT-PCR tests, it's not yet time to #pawri. But the number of domestic fliers is holding steady. 2,47,037 fliers on 2330 flights on 19 March 2021. More than 26.3 million fliers since 25 May,: Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Rising Covid-19 cases have resulted in lockdowns, partial and full, night curfews and several other restrictions in many parts of the country – Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, to name a few.

What is this pawri?

“Ye humari car hai, ye hum hain, aur ye hmari pawri ho rhi hai," these lines are literally on everyone's lips since a video posted by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen went viral on Instagram. But what does it mean? Well, pawry or pawri simply means ‘party’.

78.27 lakh domestic air passengers in February

Around 78.27 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in February 2021 which is 36.71 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year, Indian aviation regulator DGCA said. As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 77.34 lakh people travelled by air within the country in January.

India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian airlines are allowed to operate a maximum of 80 per cent of their pre-COVID-19 domestic flights.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, according to a report in news agency PTI, air travel will now become a little expensive as the government has decided to increase the lower limit on airfares by five per cent amid rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

The upper limit on airfares will remain as it is for now. Just a month back, the Centre had increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10-30 per cent due to rising ATF prices.





