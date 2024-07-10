Forty-seven students have died from HIV in Tripura, 828 have tested positive. The outbreak is driven by injectable drug use among students from 220 schools and 24 colleges. Affluent families are affected, with some children migrating for higher studies.

Forty-seven students have died from HIV in Tripura, and 828 have tested HIV-positive, Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) official reported earlier this week {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have so far registered 828 students who are HIV positive. Out of them, 572 students are still alive and we have lost 47 people due to the dreaded infection. Many of the students have migrated out of Tripura for higher studies in coveted institutions across the country," a senior official of the TSACS said.

Tripura AIDS Control Society has identified students from as many as 220 schools and 24 colleges and universities who take injectable drugs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Reports are collected from almost all the blocks and subdivisions before making this presentation," official mentioned.

How the disease spread? The HIV outbreak in the state is driven largely by injectable drug use

Official said, “In most of the cases, the children belong to affluent families who are detected positive to HIV. There are families where both parents are in government service and don’t hesitate in fulfilling the demands of the children. By the time they realize that their children fell prey to drugs, it was too late." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What did the government say? Meanwhile, the Tripura government clarified that the figures mentioned are over a period of 25 years.

The government said out of 828 patients, 572 students are still alive and 47 people died due to the dreaded infection. Many of the students have migrated out of Tripura for higher studies in coveted institutions across the country, it added.

