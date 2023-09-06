News
The reasons why it’s okay to call India, Bharat
SummaryWith a special session of Parliament summoned without an agenda, there is speculation: Is India about to become Bharat? Mint examines the history and likely implications
An invite has gone out from “The President of Bharat" for a dinner during the G20 summit. With a special session of Parliament summoned without an agenda, there is speculation: Is India about to become Bharat? Mint examines the history and likely implications.
