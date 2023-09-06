The reasons why it’s okay to call India, Bharat

And how did the name India evolve?

India too has interlinked ancient references, with its etymology rooted in the area associated with the river Indus—a name derived from Sindhu in Sanskrit, which is mentioned in the Rig Veda. The association with the Indus Valley Civilization forms an emotional bond in the Indian imagination. The use of India is also linked to Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s demand for two constituent assemblies: for Pakistan and for Hindustan. The Congress party’s rejection was based on the premise that “the people of India were Indians; no matter what their religion, they were one nation," says political scientist Granville Austin.