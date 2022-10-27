'It's possible only in India…': This is how Kashmiri IAS Shah Faesal lambasts Pakistan2 min read . 08:31 AM IST
- 'As equal citizens, Indian Muslims enjoy freedoms that are unthinkable in any other so called Islamic country,' Faesal tweeted
IAS officer Shah Faesal took a dig at Pakistan after Rishi Sunak's appointed as UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister. The IAS officer said Sunak's appointment as UK PM might be a surprise for Pakistan where a minority can't hold the top posts in the government, but not in Indian democracy.
“Rishi Saunak's appointment might be a surprise for our neighbours where the Constitution bars non-Muslims from top posts in the Government, but Indian democracy has never discriminated ethnic and religious minorities from the rest.
As equal citizens, Indian Muslims enjoy freedoms that are unthinkable in any other so called Islamic country," Faesal tweeted on Tuesday.
Shah Faesal was a 2010 batch IAS topper of the erstwhile J&K cadre who resigned from the services in 2019 and floated his own political party. In 2022, Shah Faesal was posted as the deputy secretary in the Union ministry for tourism.
“It's possible only in India that a Muslim youngster from Kashmir can go on to top the Indian Civil Service exam, rise to top echelons of the government, then fall apart with the government and still be rescued and taken back by the same government," he tweeted.
He cited his own journey as a civil services officer in India.
“My own life-story is about a journey, shoulder to shoulder, with each fellow citizen of this nation of 1.3 Billion people, where I have felt owned, respected, encouraged and at times pampered at every step of the way. That's India.," he tweeted in a thread.
“From Maulana Azad to Dr. Manmohan Singh and Dr. Zakir Hussain to HE President Droupadi Murmu, India has always been THE land of equal opportunity and the road to the top is open to all. Won't be wrong if I say I have been to the mountain top and seen it for myself," he added.
After winning a Tory leadership contest, Rishi Sunak became the third UK PM in seven weeks after Truss stepped down due to political turmoil in the country.
Sunak, whose parents came to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s, is of Indian descent. His father was a local doctor while his mother ran a pharmacy in southern England, something Sunak says gave him his desire to serve the public.
