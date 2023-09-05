It’s sky high: The effect of surging prices of jet fuel

In Delhi, the price of jet fuel or ATF—designed for use in aircraft—surged to ₹112,419.33 per kilolitre, marking a 14.12% increase from August’s ₹98,508.26. The same trend was observed in other major cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. This recent surge in airline fuel prices is the highest seen since December 2022. The combination of a weakening Indian rupee against the US dollar and the unpredictable international crude oil market serves as the primary driver of these increases. The impact of such an increase in price is felt more in India since states levy value-added tax (VAT) on ATF.

View Full Image Jet fuel price data

What could be the impact on airlines?

Jet fuel prices have increased for the third consecutive month. This fresh hike could mean a setback for the airline industry, which allocates 40-50% of its operating expenses to jet fuel. This increase couldn’t have come at a worse time—the industry is still recovering from the financial hardships inflicted by the covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions on mobility that followed. The post-pandemic recovery has been promising. In July this year, domestic air traffic surged a remarkable 24.7% from a year ago, totalling 12 million passengers. However, the ATF price hike now threatens to disturb this momentum.

Are there implications for cargo volumes?

Air cargo had been struggling to regain pre-pandemic levels, with just 3.14 million tonnes being carried in FY23 as compared to 3.5 mt in FY19. Of the cargo carried in FY23, 1.30 mt was domestic and the rest international. Domestic cargo firms have protested unfavourable regulation and taxes on ATF, saying these make them uncompetitive against global carriers.

View Full Image Flights parked in the airport. (File)

Do we have to fork out even more for tickets?

Airlines pass on rising costs through higher airfares. This third consecutive hike in ATF prices comes during the festive season, driving up fares on busy routes. Experts predict fares could go up by up to 10% during the festival period. In FY23, Indian passengers faced a whopping 41% increase in airfares over the pre-pandemic period, which was the highest in Asia and the Middle East. This increase can be attributed to both higher jet fuel prices and a reduction in capacity. Remember, Go First remains grounded.

What can the central government do?

There is little that the Centre can do to reduce taxes on ATF since the states charge VAT on jet fuel. The Centre, with Jyotiraditya Scindia as the aviation minister, has been talking to states, trying to convince them to reduce the tax by 1-4%. The central government has been able to convince a large number of states and union territories till date. The aviation ministry is also discussing a proposal to bring ATF under the goods and service tax regime that will make taxes on jet fuel uniform across the country.