‘Its teachings inspire millions’ says PM Narendra Modi as he gifts Bhagavad Gita in Russian to President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a copy of Bhagvad Gita in Russian to President Vladimir Putin, who is on a two-day visit to India.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared a photograph of the moment, describing the scripture as a source of inspiration for millions of people across the world.

"Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi said.

This comes after PM Modi warmly welcomed the Russian President at the Palam airport in Delhi on Thursday evening.

Both leaders also shared a car ride from the airport to the PM's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, highlighting the strategic partnership and close relationship between the two leaders.

Putin, who is on his first visit to India in four years, will be in New Delhi till December 5. During his visit, the Russian President will also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi.

Experts have also weighed in on the significance of Putin's trip, which is expected to boost cooperation in defence, trade, science and technology, and culture and humanitarian affairs.

Former diplomat Arun Singh told ANI about the significance of the India-Russia partnership, outlining the political and defence support that Moscow has provided to New Delhi over the years.

"This is an important visit. I have had occasion to serve twice in Moscow. I served at the time of the Soviet Union and then in the 1990s in the Russian Federation after dissolution of the Soviet Union. And I could sense that there is a historical nature to the partnership," he said.

"There is a confidence in the relationship on both sides. In India, there is a memory of Russia being an important partner which has provided political support that we've needed from time to time, including at the UN Security Council," he added.

Citing the example of Operation Sindoor, India's military action against the terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, Arun Singh pointed to the role of the Russians' defence arsenal.

"And it has also shared with us defence items that we've needed, again, which has been very important. If you saw in Operation Sindoor, among the weapons systems that did very well were the S-400 and the BrahMos missile, which are part of the Russia partnership," he said.

Additionally, Lydia Kulik, Head of India Studies at Moscow School of Management, stated that the visit is both "symbolic and a spectacle" as both countries are looking positively at their future in terms of cooperation on trade and economy.

"This visit is very important as it is happening after quite some time, and it's picking up on the visit of PM Modi to Russia in 2024, when the two countries set new agendas in the new environment. This visit is both symbolic and a spectacle," she said.