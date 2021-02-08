'It’s victory of nation, not government': PM Modi hails fight against Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India has come up with more than one vaccine for the novel coronavirus within a year and is also providing it to the world which will further boost self-confidence.

"India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio and smallpox. Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it. From those days we are here, India has come up with more than one vaccine within a year. Our nation is making vaccines for the world. This increases our self-confidence," said PM Modi while replying to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

He also lauded the world's biggest vaccination drive being carried out in the country. "With the grace of God, we have managed it well. The credit to win this war goes to the people of India, not an individual or any government," he said.

Meanwhile, India's active cases decline further to 1,48,609 in the last 24 hours and the active cases of the country now comprise just 1.37 per cent of the total positive cases. 11,831 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country. 11,904 new recoveries were registered in the same period. As per the Ministry, five states account for 81 per cent of the total active caseload of the country. Two States, Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively account for 70 per cent of the total active cases of India.

In a significant achievement, India has been recording less than 150 daily COVID-19 deaths for the last 10 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said today, while adding that only 84 coronavirus deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

