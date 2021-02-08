'It’s victory of nation, not government': PM Modi hails fight against Covid-19

"India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio and smallpox. Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it. From those days we are here, India has come up with more than one vaccine within a year. Our nation is making vaccines for the world. This increases our self-confidence," said PM Modi while replying to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

