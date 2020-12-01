US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump shared photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from her India visit three years ago on her Instagram and spoke about the "strong friendship" between India and the United States

"Fond memories from the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India with Prime Minister @narendramodi 3 years ago!

"As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries' strong friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever," Ivanka posted on Instagram recalling her visit to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES)in Hyderabad in November 2017.

Ivanka had led a delegation from the US to GES 2017, that brought together emerging innovators and 1600 delegates from 160 countries. The event was co-hosted by India and the US and themed 'Women First, Prosperity for All' and on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth.

“Globally, between 2014 and 2016, entrepreneurship activity among women increased by 10%. In the US, within the last decade, the number of women-owned firms has grown by 45%. Minority women have started nearly 8 in 10 new women-owned businesses," Ivanka Trump had said while addressing delegates. She praised Modi for proving that “transformational change is possible", referring to his life journey to becoming Prime Minister of India.

Early this year, Ivanka arrived in India for a two-day visit accompanying her father and other family members. Donald Trump was in the country for the Namaste Trump event in Ahmdedad.

