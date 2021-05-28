The state government earlier this month decided to distribute these tablets, used to treat parasitic infections, to all adult residents as preventive drug or treatment against COVID-19.
Joint Secretary (Health) Vikas Gaunekar said in an affidavit that "various studies conducted in different countries have shown that the medicine has a positive effect on prevention and treatment/cure of patients."
The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court is hearing petitions regarding the state's response to the pandemic. One of the petitioners raised the issue of Ivermectin, saying that the WHO had not approved its use.
Justice S C Gupta heard the arguments on Friday.
The affidavit further said that studies and reports endorsing Ivermectin are available on the website ivmmeta.com.
Some reports say that the World Health Organisation's analysis was flawed, and the mortality rate was much low in the patients who were given the tablets for early treatment or prophylaxis (preventive treatment), the affidavit claimed.