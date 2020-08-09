In December 2016, the bank “paused" the process for either appointing a COA or a neutral expert, and started mediation between the two countries on how to advance and develop consensus in the light of the treaty on the mechanism for the resolution of faulty designs of the two projects. The last round of bank-facilitated and secretary-level talks between India and Pakistan were held in Washington in September 2015 which ended in the disappointment for Islamabad. Pakistan raised a number of objections over the design of the two projects at the level of Permanent Indus Waters Commission almost a decade ago, followed by secretary-level talks and then requests for arbitration through the bank.