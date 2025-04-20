J&K: All government, private schools in Kashmir Valley closed tomorrow amid adverse weather

All schools in Kashmir Valley will remain closed on Monday, April 21, the Jammu and Kashmir education minister Sakina Itoo said on Sunday.

The decision comes amid an IMD warning of adverse weather in Jammu and Kashmir, predicting thunderstorm and strong winds.

“In light of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, it has been decided that classwork in all schools of the valley shall remain suspended for one day tomorrow (21st April),” Itoo said in a post on X.

The minister elaborated that the decision has been taken as a precautionary step to ensure safety.

“This decision has been taken as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.”

An order from the office of the divisional commissioner confirmed the same.

“In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions & as a precautionary measure, all the Government and Private Schools of Kashmir Division shall remain closed on the day 21-04-2025,” the order said.

“However, all teaching and non teaching staff shall continue to attend their duties as usual,” it added.

Ramban schools, colleges closed Meanwhile, all government and private schools, colleges and technical institutions of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district will remain closed in view of the landslide and flash floods caused by extreme rain on Monday, April 21.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ramban made the announcement on X on the day, urging people in the area to stay indoors.

“In view of inclement weather and heavy rain causing flash floods, all Govt and Private Schools, Colleges & Technical Education Institutions of district Ramban shall remain closed on 21.04.2025. Stay indoors, stay safe,” the deputy commissioner said.

Heavy rainfall due to cloudbursts triggered flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early Sunday, leaving three people dead and damaging scores of houses, shops and roads, while more than 100 people were rescued.

A number of villages were cut off from the district headquarters as roads were swept away in flash floods. A cloudburst struck the Seri Bagna village, resulting in the death of three persons -- Aqib Ahmad (12), his brother Mohd Saqib (10) and their neighbour Muni Ram (65).