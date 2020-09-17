Home >News >India >J&K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar
J&K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar

1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2020, 12:17 PM IST ANI

  • A civilian succumbed to bullet injuries in Batmaloo locality of Srinagar
  • A Deputy Commandant of CRPF received injuries during the operation

Three terrorists were killed and one civilian succumbed to bullet injuries in Batmaloo locality of Srinagar City during an operation that was launched on a specific police inputs, at the early hours of Thursday morning at 3.30 am.

According to the sources, a Deputy Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also received injuries during the operation.

"While the cordon was being laid a heavy fire came from terrorists in which Deputy Commandant of CRPF was injured and exchange of fire started. During this a women, Kounser Reyaz also got injured and later succumbed to injuries," the source said.

The operation concluded with the elimination of three terrorists. This is the fifth encounter in Srinagar City on specific inputs. In two other cases, terrorists were able to escape.

So far, 12 terrorists have been eliminated in these five encounters this year. Junaid Sehrai, top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) commander is included among the terrorists that were killed.

The law and order situation in the city regarding these operations is under control.

