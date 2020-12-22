OPEN APP
A voter gets her finger inked at a polling station during the last (8th) phase of the first-ever DDC elections in Reasi. (ANI)
J&K DDC polls: Counting of votes to begin in all 20 districts at 9 am today

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 08:29 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The results of DDC polls will decide the fate of 4,181 candidates, including 450 women, who contested 280 DDC seats in Jammu and Kashmir
  • The counting of votes will be monitored and recorded for transparency

The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir's District Development Council (DDC) polls will begin in all 20 districts at 9 am on Tuesday.

All necessary arrangements have been made for today's counting of votes for the DDC elections, which concluded on 19 December, State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said on Monday.

Sharma, who chaired a review meeting, said that the counting of votes for 280 DDC constituencies will begin from 9 am on Tuesday at all district headquarters across the Union Territory.

Today's results will decide the fate of 4,181 candidates, including 450 women, who contested 280 DDC seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an official release, the meeting was attended by all deputy commissioners (DCs) of Jammu and Kashmir through video conferencing while Secretary State Election Commission and other senior election officers attended the meeting in person.

All arrangements in place

The DCs informed the SEC about all arrangements for counting of votes for DDC polls. Each hall will have dedicated tables and each table with counting assistants monitored by one counting supervisor.

The SEC said that the process in each centre will be supervised by a Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer.

"The counting exercise will be recorded by CCTV cameras and will be overseen by observers also," he said.

He said the counting will begin with the opening of ballot boxes and subsequently, these will be made into bundles of 25 each and compared with the actual number of votes polled in each polling station. The bundles will then be mixed together as per the counting guidelines.

The counting of votes will be monitored and recorded for transparency.

Coronavirus-related protocols will be followed during the counting process, he added.

Sharma complimented the DCs for successfully conducting DDC and panchayat by-polls in their respective districts.

Polling had happened across eight phases between 28 November and 19 December. Around 51% of the 57 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in the elections, which were largely peaceful.

With agency inputs

