(Representative image)
(Representative image)

J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Shopian district

1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2020, 11:25 PM IST PTI

  • The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian district
  • Two to three militants were believed to be trapped inside the area cordoned off, said a police official

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, an official said here.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian district, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire towards the security forces' positions.

The security forces retaliated, triggering a gunbattle that was going on when the last reports came in, the official said.

He said two to three militants were believed to be trapped inside the area cordoned off.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
14 districts in Jammu and Kashmir have confirmed cases of Covid-19

18 new coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir as of 5:00 PM - Apr 21

1 min read . 21 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout