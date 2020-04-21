J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Shopian district

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, an official said here.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian district, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire towards the security forces' positions.

The security forces retaliated, triggering a gunbattle that was going on when the last reports came in, the official said.

He said two to three militants were believed to be trapped inside the area cordoned off.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.