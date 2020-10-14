J-K: Gadkari to initiate first blasting for Zoji-la Tunnel tomorrow

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will initiate the first blasting for Zoji-la Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir.

The tunnel project holds strategic significance as Zoji-la Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the 434-km Srinagar-Kargil-Leh national highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall, cutting off Ladakh region from Kashmir.

It involves construction of a 14.15 Km long tunnel at an altitude of about 3,000 m under Zojila pass (presently motorable only for 6 months in a year) on NH-1 connecting Srinagar and Leh through Dras and Kargil.

It is one of the most dangerous stretch in the world to drive a vehicle and this project is also geo-strategically sensitive, the government said in a statement.

The project, which would cut down the 3.5-hour long drive through the mountainous Zojila Pass to just 15 minutes, is expected to be completed in seven years.

The project was first conceived in 2005 and its Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared by BRO in year 2013 on BOT (Annuity) mode.

Attempts to award the project four times weren’t successful. The Project was eventually given to NHIDCL in July 2016 for implementation on EPC mode.

Its work was awarded to ITNL (IL&FS). Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone at Leh and commenced the work on 19 May, 2018. The work progressed up to July 2019, and thereafter IL&FS went into financial problems and the project was stuck. Hence, the contract was terminated on 15 January, 2019, the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via