J-K people came out and voted for development: PM Modi on DDC elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening the democracy.

The DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir have written a new chapter in the region, PM Modi asserted and cited the transparent election process and enthusiastic participation of voters to say it is a "moment of pride" for India.

"The election of the District Development Council has written a new chapter. In every phase of the elections, I was watching, despite such cold conditions and COVID-19, youth, elderly, women were reaching the booths," PM Modi has said.

"On the face of every voter in Jammu and Kashmir, I saw an expectation for development. In the eyes of every voter in Jammu and Kashmir, I saw the belief of a better future, leaving behind the past," the PM added.

PM hits out at Oppn for offering him lessons in democracy

Launching a scheme via video-conference to extend the benefits of Ayushman Bharat to all residents of the union territory, PM Modi also hit out at the Congress for offering him lessons in democracy while "not carrying out panchayat and municipal polls" in Puducherry, a UT where the opposition party is in power.

PM Modi noted that the three-tier panchayat polls were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in over a year after it became a union territory.

Attacking the Congress without naming it, he said some people in Delhi offer him lessons in democracy day in and day out, and use "abuses" for him, but they have not carried out panchayat polls in Puducherry despite a Supreme Court order.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Union Territory's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, also spoke on the occasion. Addressing the event, Amit Shah said, "Today is a great day for J&K. We are celebrating good governance week to mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji's birth anniversary."

In a recent attack on the Modi government over the farmers' agitation against the three new agri laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had claimed that there is "no democracy" in India.

The District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir have seen people winning due to their work and not names, the prime minister said.

The Centre has undertaken all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

PM Modi said a big mistake of those who were in power for decades in the country was to ignore the development of border regions, including Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states, but his government has rectified this.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via