J&K working on proposals from industry worth ₹86,000 crore: Manoj Sinha
Apart from farm sector, J&K has a growing industrial base with 51 industrial estates at present and many more are in the process of being developed
New Delhi: The lieutenant governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday announced that the union territory has secured business proposals in the industry sector worth over ₹86,000 crore, with concerted efforts in progress to bring these plans to reality.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message