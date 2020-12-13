J P Nadda, BJP national president, tests positive for novel coronavirus

Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive," Nadda wrote on social media platform Twitter. "My health is fine, following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors," he further added.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive," Nadda wrote on social media platform Twitter. "My health is fine, following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors," he further added.

BJP chief also urged all who had come in contact with him recently, to get checked. "My request is, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked," he mentioned.

BJP chief also urged all who had come in contact with him recently, to get checked. "My request is, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked," he mentioned.

Nadda’s convoy was pelted with stones last week by alleged Trinamool Congress workers at Sirakol in Diamond Harbour area of South 24 Parganas district, where he had gone to address a rally. Nadda called the attack "unprecedented" and alleged the state has slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj".

All BJP leaders in the convoy had been injured in the attack, except Nadda as he was in a bullet-proof car, Mukul Roy, national vice-president of BJP said.

"It was a planned attack on Naddaji's convoy and we all bore the brunt and sustained injuries. By the grace of God Naddaji was saved as he was travelling in a bullet-proof car," Roy told, according to news agency PTI.

"Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying," Amit Shah, home minister, tweeted.

Seven persons were arrested in West Bengal for their alleged involvement in the attack, according to officials.

India reported 30,254 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by union ministry of health and family welfare. With 391 new deaths, India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,43,019. The active number of coronavirus cases continued to decline. At present, India has 3.6 lakh active coronavirus cases. The total number of recovered coronavirus patients stood at 93,57,464. "The drop in active cases has been possible due to recoveries exceeding daily new cases and the low number of fatalities per day," the ministry said in a statement.