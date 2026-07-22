J P Nadda, Jitendra Singh to hold fresh talks with protesters; CJP says meeting at Jantar Mantar or neutral venue

The Centre is set to hold another round of talks with leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday as Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh are expected to meet the delegation amid the continuing protest over alleged irregularities linked to NEET exam.

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The meeting comes two days after CJP representatives held discussions with Nadda and submitted a charter of demands.

Speaking ahead of the proposed meeting, CJP leader Sourav Das said the group remained open to dialogue but would not meet the ministers at their office or residence.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What will JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh discuss with the CJP protesters? ⌵ JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh are set to hold discussions with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Protesters about the ongoing protests over alleged irregularities linked to the NEET exam. 2 Why is the CJP insisting on meeting at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue? ⌵ CJP leaders, particularly Sourav Das, have stated they prefer a neutral venue for talks due to concerns over security and past experiences, opting out of meetings at the ministers' offices or residences. 3 What are the demands of the Cockroach Janta Party regarding the NEET protests? ⌵ CJP's demands include the release of Sonam Wangchuk, resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for families of those who died by suicide, and withdrawal of any legal actions against peaceful protesters. 4 How has the government responded to the ongoing CJP protests? ⌵ The government has indicated a willingness to discuss the NEET issues in Parliament and has urged for an all-party meeting to facilitate this discussion amid the ongoing protests. 5 Should protesters feel concerned about legal actions following the protests? ⌵ Yes, the CJP has explicitly stated that they want assurances against FIRs and legal actions for those who participated in the protests, reflecting their serious concerns over potential repercussions.

"They have called us. We will not go to their office or their residence. The talks will either happen at Jantar Mantar or at a neutral location. We are open for talks right from day one. They had also approached us day before yesterday. We understand there could be a security issue considering they are ministers. We can meet at the Constitution Club of India," Das said.

Fresh demand by CJP The fresh round of negotiations comes as the Centre continues efforts to resolve the impasse with the protesting students and activists.

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CJP on Wednesday expanded its list of demands, with spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka saying the group now wants no FIRs or legal action against those who participated in the July 20 demonstration. Ranka said the agitation now has four demands: the release of Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for the families of those who died by suicide, and withdrawal of any legal action against peaceful protesters who took part in the July 20 protest.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Parliament after the government agreed to hold a detailed discussion on the alleged NEET paper leak in the Lok Sabha.

Govt agrees to discuss NEET issue inside Parliament According to PTI, Pradhan met Birla shortly after the government informed the House that it was willing to discuss the issue. The Centre has also urged the Speaker to convene an all-party meeting to decide the rule, date and duration of the debate.

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The developments come as protests over the alleged examination irregularities continue both inside and outside Parliament, with the Opposition demanding Pradhan's resignation and seeking a wider discussion on the issue.