Jaahnavi Kandula's death: ‘Videos taken out of context’, says Seattle Police1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Seattle Police Officers' Guild defends officer's insensitive remarks about Indian student's death, says videos taken out of context.
The Seattle Police Officers' Guild has defended the callous remarks of its official who was found making insensitive comments after the horrific death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in the United States. It said that the viral videos of police actions shared on the internet were taken out of context.