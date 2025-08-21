‘Jab sadak khaamosh hai…’: INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy praises Rahul Gandhi

Former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy who has been nominated as the INDIA bloc's candidate for the Vice-Presidential election on Tuesday praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he doesn't allow the streets to be silent and has successfully persuaded governments to take action, such as the Telangana government conducting a systematic caste census.

He also expressed concerns about the current crisis in Bihar, stating that universal adult suffrage is under serious challenge, which poses a significant threat to the Constitution.

While speaking on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, B Sudershan Reddy emphasised the importance of the right to vote, calling it the "one and only instrument or weapon in the hands of the common man".

When attempts are made to snatch away this right, Reddy questioned what would remain in democracy.

"The universal adult suffrage is coming under serious challenge. There can't be a more serious challenge and threat to the Constitution than the present crisis Bihar is facing... The right to vote... the one and only instrument or weapon in the hands of the common man. When attempts are made to snatch it away, then what remains in Democracy?" said Reddy.

Reddy quoted Rammanohar Lohia, saying "jab sadak khaamosh hai, sadan awara hoti hai (when the streets are silent, the house becomes unruly) and praised Rahul Gandhi, saying that he doesn't allow the streets to be silent.

"I recalled one thing said by Lohia ji, ' jab sadak khaamosh hai, sadan awara hoti hai'. Rahul Gandhi doesn't allow the streets to be silent. It has become his second nature and a habit, and it is part of his journey to face one challenge after the other... He successfully persuaded the Telangana government to do it (caste census) in a systematic manner," added Reddy.

Reddy led an expert group for the Telangana caste census and predicted that it would be a major challenge to the ruling dispensation. He expressed hope that the study would be systematic and not just for appearances.

"When the task was finished, when I was presenting that report... I said now it is going to be a major challenge to the present ruling dispensation, and I was proven right... Let us keep our fingers crossed on how long this journey will be and whether it will be a systematic study or just for the sake of it. If they are really serious, then I am nobody to advise them...," he added.

Earlier, the Members of the INDIA alliance held discussions with the INDIA alliance's Vice-Presidential nominee, former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Reddy's nomination was announced by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who described him as one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, among 80 other MPs, signed as the proposers in the nomination papers of the INDIA bloc candidate, former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, for VP polls.

Reddy shared that a fellow Supreme Court judge asked him why he was entering the "political thicket". He replied that his journey, which began in 1971 as a lawyer, continues, and the present challenge is part of that journey.

Reddy emphasised that the Office of the Vice President of India is not a political institution.

"A Supreme Court judge asked me, 'Why are you entering into this political thicket?' I said my journey, which began in the year 1971 as a lawyer, continues. The present challenge is also part of the same journey. Office of the Vice President of India is not a political institution... Office of the Vice President of India is not a political institution...," he added.

Reddy will contest against the ruling NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan. The election, scheduled for September 9, is expected to set the stage for a keen political contest as both camps rally support ahead of the vote.

Reddy is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and the first Lokayukta of Goa.