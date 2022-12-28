‘Jab tak chal rhi hai’: Rahul Gandhi's reply on wearing T-shirt in chilly winter2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 11:10 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi finally replied to media persons wondering wearing T-shirt in North India's chilly winter.
Rahul Gandhi finally replied to media persons wondering wearing T-shirt in North India's chilly winter.
The 3,570 kilometers long Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Delhi on 24 December. The yatra will remain at a halt for a few days and will resume in January 2023. So far, the padayatra has covered around 3,000 kilometers.