The 3,570 kilometers long Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Delhi on 24 December. The yatra will remain at a halt for a few days and will resume in January 2023. So far, the padayatra has covered around 3,000 kilometers.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been walking in a T-shirt in the national capital's cold weather, again wore a T-short today, Wednesday. He finally replied to media persons wondering wearing T-shirt in North India's chilly winter.

“T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge...," Gandhi told media persons as quoted by ANI.

Rahul Gandhi: T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge... pic.twitter.com/S5OB4TuKfZ — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

The social media platforms were filled with reactions after Congress leaders posted visuals of Rahul Gandhi walking in t-shirt. People pointed out how Rahul Gandhi is wearing just a t-shirt in the chilling cold with mercury around 8-9 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Monday.

“In morning temperature of Delhi was 9 degree Celsius. Only in T shirt ? Itni energy kahan se laate ho bhai .@RahulGandhi," a user wrote.

Journalist Ajit Anjum tweeted in Hindi, “Man, why is this man not feeling cold? Everyone is in coat and jacket, this guy is seen in half T-shirt. Whereas today it is getting cold in Delhi. #RahulGandhi #BharatJodaYatra."

Some opined that it as a result of the power of mental, physical, emotional & spiritual fitness and compared him with the monks in snow mountains.

“Many are commenting about #RahulGandhi ji in this cold in just a t-shirt. This is the power of mental, physical, emotional & spiritual fitness. Our body becomes indifferent to extreme cold due to meditation & fitness (images of monks in snow clad mountains wearing v little)," Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted.

A user even warned Rahul Gandhi that this practice might not be healthy and can even cause serious health complications.

“It's chilly weather in Delhi , temperature below 7 degree and #RahulGandhi in T- Shirt ?? Somebody please tell him that not protecting yourself against cold weather may lead to a cardiac or paralysis attack !," a user wrote.