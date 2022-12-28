‘Jab tak chal rhi hai’: Rahul Gandhi's reply on wearing T-shirt in chilly winter

‘Jab tak chal rhi hai’: Rahul Gandhi's reply on wearing T-shirt in chilly winter2 min read . 11:10 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi finally replied to media persons wondering wearing T-shirt in North India's chilly winter.
Rahul Gandhi finally replied to media persons wondering wearing T-shirt in North India's chilly winter.
The 3,570 kilometers long Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Delhi on 24 December. The yatra will remain at a halt for a few days and will resume in January 2023. So far, the padayatra has covered around 3,000 kilometers.
The 3,570 kilometers long Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Delhi on 24 December. The yatra will remain at a halt for a few days and will resume in January 2023. So far, the padayatra has covered around 3,000 kilometers.
Rahul Gandhi, who has been walking in a T-shirt in the national capital's cold weather, again wore a T-short today, Wednesday. He finally replied to media persons wondering wearing T-shirt in North India's chilly winter.
Rahul Gandhi, who has been walking in a T-shirt in the national capital's cold weather, again wore a T-short today, Wednesday. He finally replied to media persons wondering wearing T-shirt in North India's chilly winter.
“T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge...," Gandhi told media persons as quoted by ANI.
“T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge...," Gandhi told media persons as quoted by ANI.
The social media platforms were filled with reactions after Congress leaders posted visuals of Rahul Gandhi walking in t-shirt. People pointed out how Rahul Gandhi is wearing just a t-shirt in the chilling cold with mercury around 8-9 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Monday.
The social media platforms were filled with reactions after Congress leaders posted visuals of Rahul Gandhi walking in t-shirt. People pointed out how Rahul Gandhi is wearing just a t-shirt in the chilling cold with mercury around 8-9 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Monday.
“In morning temperature of Delhi was 9 degree Celsius. Only in T shirt ? Itni energy kahan se laate ho bhai .@RahulGandhi," a user wrote.
“In morning temperature of Delhi was 9 degree Celsius. Only in T shirt ? Itni energy kahan se laate ho bhai .@RahulGandhi," a user wrote.
Journalist Ajit Anjum tweeted in Hindi, “Man, why is this man not feeling cold? Everyone is in coat and jacket, this guy is seen in half T-shirt. Whereas today it is getting cold in Delhi. #RahulGandhi #BharatJodaYatra."
Journalist Ajit Anjum tweeted in Hindi, “Man, why is this man not feeling cold? Everyone is in coat and jacket, this guy is seen in half T-shirt. Whereas today it is getting cold in Delhi. #RahulGandhi #BharatJodaYatra."
Some opined that it as a result of the power of mental, physical, emotional & spiritual fitness and compared him with the monks in snow mountains.
Some opined that it as a result of the power of mental, physical, emotional & spiritual fitness and compared him with the monks in snow mountains.
“Many are commenting about #RahulGandhi ji in this cold in just a t-shirt. This is the power of mental, physical, emotional & spiritual fitness. Our body becomes indifferent to extreme cold due to meditation & fitness (images of monks in snow clad mountains wearing v little)," Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted.
“Many are commenting about #RahulGandhi ji in this cold in just a t-shirt. This is the power of mental, physical, emotional & spiritual fitness. Our body becomes indifferent to extreme cold due to meditation & fitness (images of monks in snow clad mountains wearing v little)," Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted.
A user even warned Rahul Gandhi that this practice might not be healthy and can even cause serious health complications.
A user even warned Rahul Gandhi that this practice might not be healthy and can even cause serious health complications.
“It's chilly weather in Delhi , temperature below 7 degree and #RahulGandhi in T- Shirt ?? Somebody please tell him that not protecting yourself against cold weather may lead to a cardiac or paralysis attack !," a user wrote.
“It's chilly weather in Delhi , temperature below 7 degree and #RahulGandhi in T- Shirt ?? Somebody please tell him that not protecting yourself against cold weather may lead to a cardiac or paralysis attack !," a user wrote.