Jab 'two Delhi boys' met: What transpired between Ashneer Grover and Virat Kohli

Jab 'two Delhi boys' met: What transpired between Ashneer Grover and Virat Kohli2 min read . 10:21 AM IST
- In a tweet, Ashneer Grover, referred to himself and Virat Kohli as ‘two Delhi boys’ with shared admiration for Ben Stokes
Former Tank India judge and ex-BharatPe boss Ashneer Grover recently ran into cricketer Virat Kohli. He took to Twitter to share a photo with him and wish India the best for its upcoming match In Nagpur.
In a tweet, Ashneer Grover, referred to himself and Virat Kohli as "two Delhi boys" with shared admiration for Ben Stokes.
“What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’ be discussing ? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur !!," Ashneer Grover tweeted.
Team India is set to face Australia in Nagpur on September 23
Australia pulled off their second-highest chase in T20I cricket on Wednesday. The T20 world champions accomplished this landmark during the first T20I against India at Mohali.
India set the Aussies the target of 209 runs, which Australia chased down with four balls to spare, with four wickets in their hands. Knocks from Cameron Green (61), Steve Smith (35) and Matthew Wade (45*) were extremely helpful to the visitors as they chased down the target with an excellent batting display in death overs.
Australia's highest run chase to date is 244 runs against New Zealand in February 2018. New Zealand scored 243/6 in their 20 overs thanks to top knocks from Martin Guptill (105) and Colin Munro (76). But then-skipper David Warner (59) and D'Arcy Short (76) along with quickfire knocks from Glenn Maxwell (31) and Aaron Finch (36*) helped Australia chase down the total with seven balls to spare and five wickets in hand.
Coming to the match, after being put to bat first by Australia, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (2) for cheap scores. This left Men in Blue struggling at 35/2. KL Rahul (55) and Suryakumar Yadav (46) then stabilised the innings with a 68-run stand. Then, Hardik Pandya played a brilliant knock of 71* off just 30 balls with seven fours and five sixes to finish the innings at 208/6.
Pacers Nathan Ellis (3/30) and Josh Hazlewood (2/39) were the most successful Aussie bowlers. With this victory, Australia leads the series 1-0.
The second T20I of the series will take place in Nagpur
