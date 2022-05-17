This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
DGCA today suspended the flying licence of two Alliance Air pilots who operated an ATR72 aircraft earlier this year from Delhi to Jabalpur that had a runway excursion at the destination during the landing
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday suspended the flying licence of two Alliance Air pilots who operated an ATR72 aircraft earlier this year from Delhi to Jabalpur that had a runway excursion at the destination during the landing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday suspended the flying licence of two Alliance Air pilots who operated an ATR72 aircraft earlier this year from Delhi to Jabalpur that had a runway excursion at the destination during the landing.
“After DGCA investigation, the privileges of the licences held by both the operating crew have been suspended for a period of one year," news agency ANI reported.
“After DGCA investigation, the privileges of the licences held by both the operating crew have been suspended for a period of one year," news agency ANI reported.
The civil aviation regulator took this action following a probe into the March 12 incident involving ATR72 aircraft VT-AIW while operating flight 9I-617 on Delhi-Jabalpur route, the news agency said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The civil aviation regulator took this action following a probe into the March 12 incident involving ATR72 aircraft VT-AIW while operating flight 9I-617 on Delhi-Jabalpur route, the news agency said.