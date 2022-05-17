Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Jabalpur runway excursion: DGCA suspends two Alliance Air pilots' licences for a year

Jabalpur runway excursion: DGCA suspends two Alliance Air pilots' licences for a year

The Alliance Air plane skid off the runway when it suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Dumna Airport in Jabalpur
1 min read . 07:41 PM ISTLivemint

DGCA today suspended the flying licence of two Alliance Air pilots who operated an ATR72 aircraft earlier this year from Delhi to Jabalpur that had a runway excursion at the destination during the landing

NEW DELHI :The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday suspended the flying licence of two Alliance Air pilots who operated an ATR72 aircraft earlier this year from Delhi to Jabalpur that had a runway excursion at the destination during the landing.

“After DGCA investigation, the privileges of the licences held by both the operating crew have been suspended for a period of one year," news agency ANI reported.

The civil aviation regulator took this action following a probe into the March 12 incident involving ATR72 aircraft VT-AIW while operating flight 9I-617 on Delhi-Jabalpur route, the news agency said.

The Alliance Air plane skid off the runway when it suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Dumna Airport in Jabalpur on March 12 this year.

