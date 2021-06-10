The Jharkhand government has cancelled Class 10 and 12 state board exams due to students and parents' demand , and also because of the Covid-1 crisis.

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducts state's board exams.

"Today, in view of the circumstances arising out of Covid-19 and the demand of students and parents, I have decided to cancel the Class 10th and 12 board examination to be conducted by Jharkhand Examination Council for this session," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

Earlier this month, the JAC had said that the examinations had not been cancelled and the cancellation notice going viral on social media platforms was fake.

"The decision on Jharkhand Class 12 Board Exam 2021 is yet to be taken," it had said.

On June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting and announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams because of the Covid pandemic.

PM Modi had said the health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and there will be no compromise on this aspect.

After the CBSE and CISCE decided not to hold their board exams amid the Covid pandemic, several states had cancelled their board examinations, such as West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka among others.

Jharkhand reported maximum wastage of Covid vaccine at 33.95%, according to central government data.

Yesterday, Jharkhand extended lockdown-like restrictions till June 17 with some relaxations, including expanding time of opening of shops across the state by two hours till 4 pm.

Home delivery of food from restaurants along with take away has been allowed. However, shopping malls, cinema halls, clubs, bars, banquet halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks will remain closed in addition to all educational institutions.

Jharkhand reported three fresh Covid-19 fatalities, the lowest in a single day in May and June so far, on Thursday. The state has reported a total of 5,076 deaths due to Covid-19 to date.

Not a single death was reported from state capital Ranchi during the last 24 hours while East Singhbhum, Bokaro and Pakur reported one death each.

The state logged 302 new infections, which took the tally to 3,42,481, it said. Maximum 48 new cases were reported from East Singhbhum, followed by 34 from Ranchi and 31 from Gumla.

Jharkhand now has 4,783 active cases, while a total of 3,32,622 patients have recovered from the disease, including 615 during the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus recovery rate has improved to 97.12%, better than the national average of 94.60%, the bulletin added.

