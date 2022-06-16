JAC board results 2022 for class 10th, 12th. How to check marks

JAC result for class 10th and 12th class is expected soon and students of JAC 10th class and JAC 12th class can check their scorecard online by logging in at either of jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and jacresults.com
JAC board results 2022: After completion of the evaluation process by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) for class 10th and class 12th board exams, students and their parents are eagerly waiting for JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th result 2022. As per the media reports, announcement of JAC result for class 10th and 12th is expected soon and students of JAC 10th class and JAC 12th class can check their scorecard online by logging in at any of www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in, www.jac.nic.in or www.jacresults.com.
JAC board result 2022: How to check scorecard online
Students who appeared in class 10th and 12th JAC board exam 2022 can check their scorecard online after the announcement of results. They can check their scorecard by following the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login to the official websites — www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in, www.jac.nic.in or www.jacresults.com
2] Click on "JAC Result 2022" tab;
3] Enter your roll number and roll code;
4] Click on 'Submit' tab;
5] JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 will b e displayed on your computer screen;