JAC board results 2022 for class 10th, 12th. How to check marks

JAC board results 2022: After completion of the evaluation process by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) for class 10th and class 12th board exams, students and their parents are eagerly waiting for JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th result 2022. As per the media reports, announcement of JAC result for class 10th and 12th is expected soon and students of JAC 10th class and JAC 12th class can check their scorecard online by logging in at any of www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in, www.jac.nic.in or www.jacresults.com.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}