JAC class 11 result 2022 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Details here

The class 11 exams for the Jharkhand Board were reportedly held in two shifts from June 11 to July 7, 2022. The first shift exam took place from 10 to 11:15 in the morning, while the second shift exam was set from 3 to 4:15 in the afternoon, as per Hindustan Times report. The candidates should keep their admit cards ready as they will be required to use their roll number and/or other information to check results and prior to this, JAC had announced Class 10, 12 and Class 8, 9 final examination results, the report said.