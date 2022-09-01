JAC class 11 result 2022 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Details here

JAC class 11 result 2022 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Details here1 min read . 06:11 PM IST
- JAC class 11 result 2022 out: Interested students can check their scorecard online from the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Jharkhand Board Class 11 result 2022. Notably, the interested candidates who took the Class 11 exam can check and download scorecard online from the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. It is important to note that the JAC class 11th result will also be available on jacresults.com. Additionally, the interested candidates can check their result though their log in credentials, as per Hindustan Times report.
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Jharkhand Board Class 11 result 2022. Notably, the interested candidates who took the Class 11 exam can check and download scorecard online from the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. It is important to note that the JAC class 11th result will also be available on jacresults.com. Additionally, the interested candidates can check their result though their log in credentials, as per Hindustan Times report.
The class 11 exams for the Jharkhand Board were reportedly held in two shifts from June 11 to July 7, 2022. The first shift exam took place from 10 to 11:15 in the morning, while the second shift exam was set from 3 to 4:15 in the afternoon, as per Hindustan Times report. The candidates should keep their admit cards ready as they will be required to use their roll number and/or other information to check results and prior to this, JAC had announced Class 10, 12 and Class 8, 9 final examination results, the report said.
The class 11 exams for the Jharkhand Board were reportedly held in two shifts from June 11 to July 7, 2022. The first shift exam took place from 10 to 11:15 in the morning, while the second shift exam was set from 3 to 4:15 in the afternoon, as per Hindustan Times report. The candidates should keep their admit cards ready as they will be required to use their roll number and/or other information to check results and prior to this, JAC had announced Class 10, 12 and Class 8, 9 final examination results, the report said.