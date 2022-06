The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has been declared by Minister For Department of Education, Jagarnath Mahto on 30 June, 2002

Students can now check their Jharkhand board class 12 result at JAC board's official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

However, reports suggest that the website has crashed. Students are advised not to panic and maintain calm. they can retry after sometime to check their Jharkhand board class 12 Arts, Commerce result.

The Press conference had been delayed due to unknown reasons. "The press conference will begin as soon as the Chairperson arrives at the venue," a senior official from JAC had earlier told indianexpress.com.

Over 3 lakh students await JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022.

As per media reports, JAC Inter-Arts and Commerce results in 2022 are delayed owing to extended evaluation of papers.

The JAC Jharkhand class 12 theory board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 25, in an offline mode. The practical examinations were held from February 6 to 27, 2022. The examination began at 2 pm as it was conducted in the second shift.

Earlier on 21 June Mahato had declared class 12 Science result and class 10 results via press conference.

JAC Board Results 2022: Steps to check Class 12 result

1.Visit the official websites

2.Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board Class 12 Arts, Commerce result 2022 link

3.Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

4.JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen

5.Cross-check all your details

6.Download the Jharkhand board results for 2022 and take a printout for future use.