JAC Class 12 result for Arts, Commerce to be declared soon. Here's direct link, steps to check marksheet

JAC Class 12 result for Arts, Commerce to be declared soon. Here's direct link, steps to check marksheet

As per media reports, JAC Inter-Arts and Commerce results in 2022 are delayed owing to extended evaluation of papers.
1 min read . 04:24 PM ISTLivemint

  • JAC 12th Result 2022: Students who wrote the exam can check their result at JAC board's official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JA) is expected to declare the 12th board results for commerce and arts by next week. However, no official statement has been released by the Jharkhand board regarding Class 12th results. 

Students who wrote the exam in 2022 can check their Jharkhand board class 12 result at JAC board's official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

Over 2 lakh students await  JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022. 

As per media reports, JAC Inter-Arts and Commerce results in 2022 are delayed owing to extended evaluation of papers.

Earlier on 21 June Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato had declared class 12 Science result and class 10 results via press conference.

JAC Board Results 2022: Steps to check Class 12 result

1.Visit the official websites 

2.Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board Class 12 Arts, Commerce result 2022 link

3.Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

4.JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen

5.Cross-check all your details

6.Download the Jharkhand board results for 2022 and take a printout for future use.

