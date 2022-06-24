JAC 12th Result 2022: Students who wrote the exam can check their result at JAC board's official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JA) is expected to declare the 12th board results for commerce and arts by next week. However, no official statement has been released by the Jharkhand board regarding Class 12th results.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JA) is expected to declare the 12th board results for commerce and arts by next week. However, no official statement has been released by the Jharkhand board regarding Class 12th results.
Students who wrote the exam in 2022 can check their Jharkhand board class 12 result at JAC board's official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.
Students who wrote the exam in 2022 can check their Jharkhand board class 12 result at JAC board's official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.
Over 2 lakh students await JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Over 2 lakh students await JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per media reports, JAC Inter-Arts and Commerce results in 2022 are delayed owing to extended evaluation of papers.
As per media reports, JAC Inter-Arts and Commerce results in 2022 are delayed owing to extended evaluation of papers.