Jacqueline Fernandez allowed to travel to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022 amid ED probe

As the ED investigation is on and Jacqueline's connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar is being probed, the actor is not allowed to leave the country
NEW DELHI :Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez had been disallowed from visiting any place outside of India, after she got linked with the ₹200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
As the ED investigation is on and Jacqueline's connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar is being probed, the actor is not allowed to leave the country. There is an active Look Out Circular against her, which had led to her brief detention at Mumbai International Airport, in 2021.
On Saturday, the Bollywood actor was granted permission to to travel to Abu Dhabi to attend or participate in IIFA awards 2022, news agency ANI reported.
On 11 May, the actor had moved an application in a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad for 15 days, for IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. She has also sought the court's permission to travel to Abu Dhabi, France and Nepal.
Jacqueline Fernandez will be travelling to Abu Dhabi between 31 May and 6 June.
The International Indian Film Academy Awards are a set of awards presented annually. It was created by the Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., which is an International Event Management Company. The awards are voted by fans online for the Indian film industry. Instituted in 2000, the ceremony is held in different countries around the world every year.
Following the demise of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the International Indian Film Academy has decided to postpone 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards, which was scheduled to held from 19 May to 21 May. The event, which was supposed to take place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan star had been implicated in the money laundering cases involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, wherein the latter stated that he had been ina relationship with the actor.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had in April attached assets worth ₹7.27 crore of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez due to her closeness to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently facing investing in a ₹200 crore money laundering case. In its charge sheet, the ED also listed the expensive gifts like Persian cat and Arabian horse the actor received from the conman over the years.
