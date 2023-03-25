Sukesh Chandrashekhar, jailed conman accused of extorting hundreds of crores from influential businessmen, wrote another letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday from Delhi's Mandoli jail.

In the letter, he expressed his love for her and stated that he misses her energy around him.

"My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don't need proof and that's all matters to me, baby," he wrote.

He called her love the "bestest gift" which is "priceless" in his life. He also thanked his supporters and friends for their birthday wishes.

"You know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends, for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you," he added.

This is not the first time Chandrashekhar has written to Jacqueline Fernandez. He had also issued a statement to the media earlier this month with a Holi greeting and a love note for her.

The alleged conman was arrested in a ₹200 crore money laundering case, in which Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been questioned by the police. The investigation is ongoing, and Chandrashekhar remains in jail.

Sukesh was late last month arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a fresh money laundering case linked to cheating former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife.