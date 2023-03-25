Jacqueline Fernandez gets another love letter from conman Sukesh, ‘Bomma, miss your energy’1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 03:27 PM IST
This is not the first time Chandrashekhar has written to Jacqueline Fernandez. He had issued a statement to the media earlier this month with a Holi greeting and a love note for her.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar, jailed conman accused of extorting hundreds of crores from influential businessmen, wrote another letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday from Delhi's Mandoli jail.
