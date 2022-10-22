Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till 10 November in PMLA case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail was extended on Saturday by a Delhi court in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lawsuit concerning the ₹200 crore money laundering matter involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a response to Jacqueline's bail plea during the regular bail hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik noted. The court also postponed the case until 10 November and increased Jacqueline's temporary bail. The Court further ordered ED to give copies of the charge-sheet and other pertinent documents to each party involved in the case.
The Saturday court proceedings were physically attended by actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline had received a temporary bail order in the case on 26 September.
On the most recent date, the Additional Sessions Judge gave notice to the ED regarding Jacqueline's request for regular bail and granted her interim release on a ₹50,000 bail bond.
Jacqueline Fernandez, was named as an accused in a supplementary charge-sheet that the Enforcement Directorate submitted on 17 August, 2022, in the ₹200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court.
Additionally, the Court ordered ED to give copies of the charge-sheet to each defendant in the current case.
Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.
Jacqueline's attorney, Prashant Patil, appeared on her behalf and claimed that she has always cooperated with the investigating authorities and has responded to all summonses issued to her so far. To the best of her ability, she provided the ED with all the information.
Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi reportedly examined and testified that they received top-of-the-line BMW vehicles as the accused Sukesh's most expensive gifts, according to the ED's earlier charge-sheet.
ED's charge-sheet clearly stated that "During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021 Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned."
Sukesh was confronted by Jacqueline on 20 October, 2021, according to the ED. Jacqueline Fernandez claimed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had scheduled her hotel stays and private jet travel on various occasions.
On 12 September and 14 October, 2021, Nora Fatehi's statements under section 50 of the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 were recorded. In them, she claimed that she had been booked for a charity event and that Leena Paulose (wife of Chandrashekhar) had given her an iPhone and a Gucci bag as gifts.
Nora added that Leena Paulose had called her husband and put the phone on speaker, during which he thanked her and acknowledged their status as fans. She then announced that they would gift her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.
