Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi court next month in extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi court next month in extortion case2 min read . 03:14 PM IST
- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week filed a charge sheet naming Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in the scam
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by Delhi's Patiala House Court to appear before it on 26 September in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week filed a charge sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in the scam, official sources said. It filed the fresh (second supplementary) charge sheet or prosecution complaint in this case before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi and, according to sources, the actor has been arraigned in it as an accused.
She is the only accused named in the latest charge sheet, they said.
The court on Wednesday pronounced that it has taken cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case recently.
The ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar used illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. He is alleged to have conned Aditi Singh and her sister by impersonating as the Union home secretary and also as the Law secretary over phone.
The ED in April provisionally attached ₹7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from ₹15 lakh in cash as the agency called these funds as "proceeds of crime".
"Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given various gifts worth ₹5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion," the ED had then said in a statement.
"Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long-time associate and co-accused in this case, to deliver the said gifts to her," the ED had said.
In addition to these gifts, it said, Chandrashekhar also gave "funds to the tune of USD 1,72,913 (about ₹1.3 crore as per current exchange rate) and AUD 26740 (approx. ₹14 lakh) to the close family members of Fernandez out of the proceeds of crime through co-accused Avtar Singh Kochhar, an established and well known international hawala operator."
The agency said its probe found that Chandrashekhar had "delivered cash to the tune of ₹15 lakh to a writer on behalf of Fernandez as advance for writing a script of her web series project."
(With inputs from agencies)
