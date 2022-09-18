"Today, we called Fatehi, Irani and Mehboob and confronted each other. We also recorded their statements separately," said an officer. Meanwhile, EOW has also recovered a super bike, Ducati, costing around ₹8 lakh from Prashant who is the manager of Fernandez. This bike was gifted by Chandrashekhar to Prashant. According to sources, Jaqueline was so convinced and influenced by Chandrashekhar that she would call him "man of her dreams" and was thinking of marrying him.