The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday opposed Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea in connection with the ₹200-crore money laundering case saying the actor is “deep-pocketed" and could interfere with the ongoing investigation. It also alleged she made an abortive bid to flee the country but was unsuccessful due to the issuance of the look-out circular (LOC).

Noting that Fernandez never co-operated with the agency, ED said, she made the disclosure when confronted with evidence. “Jacqueline is no ordinary person but a Bollywood actress with huge financial resources and hence high stature and influence," the ED said in its response.

However, countering the allegations, Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Jacquline and stated that she has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons to date. "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED."

Meanwhile, Delhi Court on Saturday extended the interim bail of Fernandez. During the hearing on regular bail, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik noted that the reply on Jacqueline's bail plea has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter. However, the court deferred the matter for 10 November and extended the interim bail of Jacqueline. The Court also directed ED to provide the chargesheet and other relevant documents to all parties.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez also attended the court proceedings physically on Saturday. On September 26, Jacqueline was granted interim bail in the matter.

The Additional Sessions Judge on the last date had issued notice to ED on Jacqueline's regular bail petition and granted interim bail to her on ₹50,000 bail bond.

According to ED's earlier Chargesheet, Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi examined and stated that they got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

ED chargesheet clearly stated that "During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021 Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned."