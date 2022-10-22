Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India, says ED in bail plea response2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 08:14 PM IST
ED also said Jacqueline Fernandez is ‘deep-pocketed’ and could interfere with the ongoing investigation
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday opposed Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea in connection with the ₹200-crore money laundering case saying the actor is “deep-pocketed" and could interfere with the ongoing investigation. It also alleged she made an abortive bid to flee the country but was unsuccessful due to the issuance of the look-out circular (LOC).